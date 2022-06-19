Business Break
Harris County woman celebrates 100th birthday

Born in 1922, Maddie Thompson has spent all 100 years in Harris County.
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A celebration was held Saturday as a Harris County woman reached a milestone birthday!

Born in 1922, Maddie Thompson has spent all 100 years in Harris County. The celebration took place at Friendship Baptist Church in Hamilton.

She received proclamations from the city’s mayor, Ransom Farley as well as Sheriff Mike Jolly.

Maddie says God is her secret to living a long life.

“Don’t you know God’s got it all,” she said. “He’s still got it - the young folks, old folks and all.”

