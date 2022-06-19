Harris County woman celebrates 100th birthday

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A celebration was held Saturday as a Harris County woman reached a milestone birthday!

Born in 1922, Maddie Thompson has spent all 100 years in Harris County. The celebration took place at Friendship Baptist Church in Hamilton.

She received proclamations from the city’s mayor, Ransom Farley as well as Sheriff Mike Jolly.

Maddie says God is her secret to living a long life.

“Don’t you know God’s got it all,” she said. “He’s still got it - the young folks, old folks and all.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.