Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday was a big night for women across the Peach State. The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition wrapped up its fourth night to officially crown the winner of Miss Georgia 2022 and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen.

After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis as Miss Georgia and Rebecca Zhang as Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.

The 77th annual competition was held at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus.

Hollis, Miss Capital City, is from Warner Robins and Zhang is from Johns Creek in Gwinnett County.

There’s more to this competition than meets the eye. Talen and private interview account for 35% each, on-stage interviews - 15% and stage presence - 15%.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is part of the Miss American organization and one of the most recognizable household names in America, working to empower young women through education and service.

The competition is a nonprofit organization that awards scholarships to outstanding young women to help advance them academically and professionally.

Kelsey Hollis takes on the role from Karson Pennington, Miss Georgia 2021, to represent the Peach State in the national Miss America competition later this year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys under-construction apartment building in Columbus
Three people are recovering from their injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Sumter County...
3 injured in Americus crash Saturday
Columbus teacher arrested after surrendering to sexual assault with student charges
Columbus teacher accused of sexual assault on student surrenders
Kendrea Hardison is being held in the Muscogee County Jail on two counts of sexual assault by a...
Columbus teacher terminated amid sexual misconduct allegations
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen in hospital after electrocuted in severe car accident

Latest News

Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned in Columbus
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned in Columbus
Harris County woman celebrates 100th birthday
Harris County woman celebrates 100th birthday
Harris County woman celebrates 100th birthday
Portion of Hwy. 27 in Harris County renamed after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.