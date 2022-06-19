Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday was a big night for women across the Peach State. The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition wrapped up its fourth night to officially crown the winner of Miss Georgia 2022 and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen.

After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis as Miss Georgia and Rebecca Zhang as Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.

The 77th annual competition was held at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus.

Hollis, Miss Capital City, is from Warner Robins and Zhang is from Johns Creek in Gwinnett County.

There’s more to this competition than meets the eye. Talen and private interview account for 35% each, on-stage interviews - 15% and stage presence - 15%.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is part of the Miss American organization and one of the most recognizable household names in America, working to empower young women through education and service.

The competition is a nonprofit organization that awards scholarships to outstanding young women to help advance them academically and professionally.

Kelsey Hollis takes on the role from Karson Pennington, Miss Georgia 2021, to represent the Peach State in the national Miss America competition later this year.

