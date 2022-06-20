Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn Parks and Recreation to host first float-in-movie of season

(WLUC)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Parks and Recreation is hosting the first float-in-movie of the season on Saturday, June 25, at Samford Pool.

The featured movie is Stephen Spielberg ‘80s classic, “The Goonies.” Gates open at 8 p.m. and admission is $2 - or no charge with prior admission to the pool earlier in the day.

Some floats will be available at the pool, and concessions will be sold.

Samford Pool is located at 465 Wrights Mill Road. For more information, call 334-501-2930.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis (left) as Miss Georgia...
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned
2nd victim dies after Jun. 11 drowning incidents on West Point Lake
Three people are recovering from their injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Sumter County...
3 injured in Americus crash Saturday
Fire destroys under-construction apartment building in Columbus
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen in hospital after electrocuted in severe car accident

Latest News

Safehouse Ministries extends hours due to extreme heat
L-R: Hoss and Black Jack are in need of forever homes
Pet of the Week: Two pups from Lee Co. Humane Society in need of forever homes
.
LIST: Independence Day celebrations around the Chattahoochee Valley
Opelika celebrates Juneteenth with downtown festivities