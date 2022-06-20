Auburn Parks and Recreation to host first float-in-movie of season

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Parks and Recreation is hosting the first float-in-movie of the season on Saturday, June 25, at Samford Pool.

The featured movie is Stephen Spielberg ‘80s classic, “The Goonies.” Gates open at 8 p.m. and admission is $2 - or no charge with prior admission to the pool earlier in the day.

Some floats will be available at the pool, and concessions will be sold.

Samford Pool is located at 465 Wrights Mill Road. For more information, call 334-501-2930.

