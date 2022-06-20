Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident

Dylan Pegues
Dylan Pegues(GoFundMe)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn community is coming together after a student landed in the trauma center of the hospital after a serious car accident which led to him being electrocuted.

Dylan Pegues has since died from his injuries. His family says he possibly came into contact with a power line while trying to exit the car.

A GoFundMe was set up Friday for Dylan. The original goal was $15,000. Throughout the last few days, the donated amount grew to more than $50,000.

Dylan was an Auburn High School student, a well known photographer in the area — and on the Auburn High soccer team.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis (left) as Miss Georgia...
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned
2nd victim dies after Jun. 11 drowning incidents on West Point Lake
Three people are recovering from their injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Sumter County...
3 injured in Americus crash Saturday
Fire destroys under-construction apartment building in Columbus
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen in hospital after electrocuted in severe car accident

Latest News

Auburn Parks and Recreation to host first float-in-movie of season
Safehouse Ministries extends hours due to extreme heat
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Columbus organization opening doors for those seeking to escape heat