Columbus organization opening doors for those seeking to escape heat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With extreme temperatures expected all week long, a cooling center will be available in Columbus.

SafeHouse Ministries is inviting those looking to escape the heat to their facility located at 2101 Hamilton Road. Officials with the organization say they will remain open until at least 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Officials add no one will be turned away and no questions will be asked.

