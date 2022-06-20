Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Dartmouth to eliminate loans for undergraduate students

In this photo taken Monday March 12, 2012, students walk across the Dartmouth College campus...
In this photo taken Monday March 12, 2012, students walk across the Dartmouth College campus green in Hanover, N.H.(AP Photo/Jim Cole)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — The president of Dartmouth College says the school is removing all federal and institutional loans from its undergraduate financial aid awards and replacing them with expanded scholarship grants, beginning with the current summer term.

Currently, Dartmouth undergraduates from families with an annual income of $125,000 or less who possess typical assets are offered need-based aid without a required loan component.

Dartmouth is now removing the loan requirement for undergraduates from families with annual income of more than $125,000 who receive need-based financial aid.

This will decrease the debt burden for hundreds of middle-income Dartmouth students and their families by an average of $22,000 over four years.

Dartmouth is joining Ivy League peers Brown University, Columbia University, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and Yale University in adopting no-loan policies, The Dartmouth newspaper reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis (left) as Miss Georgia...
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned
2nd victim dies after Jun. 11 drowning incidents on West Point Lake
Three people are recovering from their injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Sumter County...
3 injured in Americus crash Saturday
Fire destroys under-construction apartment building in Columbus
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen in hospital after electrocuted in severe car accident

Latest News

Deputy Nate Jacobson rescued a baby skunk that crossed his path while on duty.
Deputy rescues, bottle-feeds baby skunk
In remarks Monday, President Joe Biden said he is looking at a possible gas tax holiday and may...
Biden: Expect gas tax holiday decision by end of week
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids
FILE - Houston Baptist guard Darius Lee (23) is seen during the first half of an NCAA college...
College basketball player killed in NYC shooting; 8 wounded