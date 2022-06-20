Business Break
HCSD seeking bus drivers for 2022-2023 school year; paid training provided

The Harris County School District is looking to fill available bus driver positions ahead of...
The Harris County School District is looking to fill available bus driver positions ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.(Source: Harris County School District)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is looking to fill available bus driver positions ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

No experience is required, but applicants must be at least 21 years of age, must pass local and federal background checks and must consent to drug/alcohol testing before being hired and subject to random testing after employment.

The position offers full-time benefits for a part-time job which include medical, dental and life insurance in addition to paid training, meeting state and school district requirements.

“It is our job to drive our county’s most precious cargo…our students… to and from school each day,” said Transportation Director Mike Dover. “While we take the safety and security of the children very seriously. We have certified trainers that will assist you in reaching your school bus CDL goal.”

The paid training salary and starting base salary is $15.50 per hour; however, officials say pay may be higher based on experience.

The district says the position involves driving 180 school days for 4.5 hours to 6 hours per day and additional hours are available for driving during field trips.

Interested applicants must apply online.

