Hot Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We had a lovely end to our weekend with minimal humidity and clear skies. Clear conditions remain in the forecast overnight and well into your work week. Monday looks somewhat mild as well, with the lowest highs we will see in the next 7 days. Humidity stays low as well, but high temperatures coast well above average by mid-week with triple digits forecasted. Although we won’t see heat indices as high as last week, still remember heat safety tips and stay hydrated because it’s going to be HOT out there! Moisture starts to build again into the end of the week, and conditions will be muggier, although highs take a break from the triple digits by Friday. Rain also enters the chat again by Friday, but the best chance for a storm is likely to be Saturday and Sunday. For now, the next week’s temperatures are looking a little more kind, but we will keep you updated as things evolve.

