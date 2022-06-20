Hotter than last week, just not quite as humid

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong ridge of high pressure builds across the mid south allowing temperatures to soar this week. The difference compared to last week is while temperatures will actually be hotter, it won’t be quite as humid as last week; That also means a lack of rain.

We’ll be mostly sunny on this Monday. While it will very hot with highs between 91 and 95°, humidity will be tolerable. We’ll start off in the upper 60s to near 70 again Tuesday morning as we say hello to the official start of summer! Mother Nature will deliver plenty of summertime heat, too! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 in the warmest spots. Rain again stays away Wednesday as highs likely surpass 100° and may be closer to 105° in a few spots. Thankfully, it shouldn’t feel any hotter than that. The muggy factor becomes more noticeable later in the week and toward the weekend which will gradually mean we’ll mention a few isolated storms by Friday. High temperatures continue to top out near the century mark through Friday. As rain coverage hits 20-30% by the weekend, our highs come down slightly into the mid and upper 90s. As of now, we should be in the low to mid 90s by the start of the next workweek with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

