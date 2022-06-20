Business Break
I-185 SB shutdown in Harris County after crash

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Interstate 185 southbound is shutdown in Harris County after a crash, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT officials say the crash happened past SR 315 shortly after 5 a.m. Traffic maps show the crash is causing major delays.

All lanes are expected to be closed for a while. We’ll provide an update as crews clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

