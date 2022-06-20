Business Break
Kia presents Miss Georgia with 2022 Sorento

(PRNewswire)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Miss Georgia Competition wrapped up this weekend and Kelsey Hollis from Warner Robins won.

Hollis is representing the Peach State later this year in the National Miss America Competition, but not before getting a car.

Every year, Kia gives the winner a car to drive around as they fulfill the job of Miss Georgia.

She will be driving around in a 2022 Kia Sorento for a year.

“It’s such an honor. My little 2014 Ford Focus needed a break. It will be great to drive a new Kia throughout the year as the new Miss Ga,” Hollis expressed.

As Miss Georgia 2022, she will also be receiving a $20,000 scholarship.

