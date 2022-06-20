LIST: Independence Day celebrations around the Chattahoochee Valley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Independence Day is next weekend and the celebrations will soon begin!
We’ve compiled a list of events around the Chattahoochee Valley that be celebrating the 4th of July! The list is below:
- JUNE 25: Fort Benning’s Independence Celebration | 5:30 - 11 p.m.
- Free to public | Ft. Benning’s York Field
- JULY 1-4: July 4th Weekend Star Spangled Beach Party | ALL DAY
- Tickets need to be purchased | Callaway Gardens & Resort Robin Lake beach
- JULY 2: Salute to America + Fireworks Dale Earnhardt Tribute | ALL DAY
- East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City
- JULY 3: Party in the Park | 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Tickets need to be purchased | Golden Park - 100 4th Street in Columbus
- JULY 3: Celebrate Freedom Fireworks Event | 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Free to public | Callaway Baptist Church in LaGrange, Ga.
- JULY 4: Independence Day Celebration | 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Free to public | Behind Duck Samford Stadium in Auburn, Ala.
- JULY 4: Freedom Fest at the National Infantry Museum | 10 a.m. - 4 p .m.
- Free to public | National Infantry Museum in Columbus
