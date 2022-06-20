Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say

Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after he showed up at the sheriff’s office to ask for protection after he reportedly failed to pay a drug supplier.

Serrano spoke with investigators Thursday afternoon and claimed his life was in danger.

During the interview, he allegedly said he had “a large quantity of narcotics in his vehicle, which he had parked outside” the sheriff’s office.

The interview revealed Serrano was seeking safety from law enforcement after not paying for the narcotics from a supplier, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said that as the interview concluded and investigators attempted to take Serrano into custody for the narcotics, he began fighting them inside the interview room. Serrano allegedly continued to resist even after several investigators responded.

The man was eventually jailed, and investigators said they secured and executed a search warrant for his vehicle, which they said turned up nearly two pounds of methamphetamine.

Serrano was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

“Law enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows. I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. Fortunately, none of my staff were injured during the struggle of trying to arrest this suspect,” said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis (left) as Miss Georgia...
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned
2nd victim dies after Jun. 11 drowning incidents on West Point Lake
Three people are recovering from their injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Sumter County...
3 injured in Americus crash Saturday
Fire destroys under-construction apartment building in Columbus
Kendrea Hardison is being held in the Muscogee County Jail on two counts of sexual assault by a...
Columbus teacher terminated amid sexual misconduct allegations

Latest News

L-R: Hoss and Black Jack are in need of forever homes
Pet of the Week: Two pups from Lee Co. Humane Society in need of forever homes
Soldiers hold flares as they attend the funeral of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi in...
Men, morale, munitions: Russia’s Ukraine war faces long slog
Crash cleared on I-185 SB in Harris County
US airlines that get the most and least consumer complaints