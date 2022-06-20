Business Break
Near Record Heat For Your Week

Elise’s Forecast
Practicing water safety as summer months arrives
((Source: WTVM))
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a relatively mild start to the week with highs topping out in the mid 90s today, and we have another comfortable evening in store with low humidity values and temperatures dropping back to the low 70s. However, mother nature really starts to crank up the heat tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Dry conditions stick around, which will leave “feels like” values near the actual air temperature, but it also means there will be no clouds or storms in sight to block that harsh sun - so make sure you remember your heat safety and sun protection this week! Highs remain on the rise into Wednesday and Thursday, where we will see near record breaking triple digits. Things will start to feel muggier by the end of the work week as moisture builds back in. This will also allow us to have some rainfall by the weekend, bringing relief from that triple digit heat. Stay tuned here and on the WTVM app as we hammer out timing and coverage for that weekend rainfall.

Hot Week Ahead