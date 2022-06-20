Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika celebrates Juneteenth with downtown festivities

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A free public event celebrated Juneteenth in downtown Opelika Sunday.

The community came together for a Freedom March around the downtown square followed by a performance from former ‘America Idol’ contestant Lady K.

The event’s theme was a celebration of culture. It included various venders of clothing, food, games, and business.

A non-profit organization collaborated with the city for the festivities. Girls STEPS, Inc. CEO Tiffany Gipson says Sunday was a great opportunity to spread the history of Juneteenth.

“It’s very important that we celebrate Juneteenth,” Gipson said. “In Opelika, we have a whole “Together Opelika” movement that’s going on now. So, in order for us to move forward, we feel that is very important that we embrace our culture. So, were very excited to have so many organizations that come together to put this on for the community so we can share the history of black people and the freedoms that we do have.”

The event even had special competitions to honor all the dads on Father’s Day. One of the competitions being a fun dance-off enjoyed by many.

Willy Payne said his favorite title is being a father and loved spending it at the Juneteenth event.

“Hey, its was a sad thing, but now we make it a good thing and it was a good celebration everyone had,” said Payne.

The evening wrapped up with Lady K who thanked everyone for the support throughout her journey on the show.

“It was only possible that I got that far because of you guys voting every week and support and sharing things and just getting the word out,” Lady K said. “I just want to especially thank y’all and I enjoy getting to have this moment with you.”

The city plans to continue the event every year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis (left) as Miss Georgia...
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned
2nd victim dies after Jun. 11 drowning incidents on West Point Lake
Three people are recovering from their injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Sumter County...
3 injured in Americus crash Saturday
Fire destroys under-construction apartment building in Columbus
Kendrea Hardison is being held in the Muscogee County Jail on two counts of sexual assault by a...
Columbus teacher terminated amid sexual misconduct allegations

Latest News

Columbus celebrates weekend full of inaugural Juneteenth activities
Harris County woman celebrates 100th birthday
Portion of Hwy. 27 in Harris County renamed after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Juneteenth celebrations kick off in Auburn