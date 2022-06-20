Business Break
Pet of the Week: Two pups from Lee Co. Humane Society in need of forever homes

L-R: Hoss and Black Jack are in need of forever homes
L-R: Hoss and Black Jack are in need of forever homes(Source: Lee Co. Humane Society)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - This week, WTVM is featuring two pups as the Pet(s) of the Week! The dogs are in the Lee County Humane Society - which is at maximum capacity. Therefore, the need for a forever home is crucial.

The first pup being featured this week is Hoss. He’s a 3-year-old, 70-pound bundle of love. 70 pounds means nothing to him, as he loves to cuddle on the couch while watching the newest episode of the Bachelor each week!

Hoss is a mixed breed and is fully vaccinated and neutered. He does prefer an adult-only home, no cats, and female dogs only - as he likes to be the man of the house - a ladies man as some would describe him.

Hoss is a handsome pup who loves to make funny faces for the camera and enjoys basking in the sunlight whenever he can.

Hoss showing his future family his HUGE smile
Hoss showing his future family his HUGE smile(Source: Lee Co. Humane Society)

And next is Black Jack, who is a 3-year-old mixed breed. Black Jack is 62 pounds and stays so fit by getting in his daily zoomies when he goes outside.

He’s fully vaccinated and neutered and is also dog friendly. However, he prefers no cats or children. Hoss’ friends say his ears are his best quality. Even though he’s such a hunk, he can be a little shy at first, but once he warms up to you, he’s your friend for life.

Black Jack is the best snuggler in the world and can't wait to show his future forever family!
Black Jack is the best snuggler in the world and can't wait to show his future forever family!(Source: Lee Co. Humane Society)

Hoss knows a few tricks - he’s also kennel trained, potty-trained, and listens very well.

Black Jack will need an experienced adopter that can give him the patience and care he desires to bloom into the best dog he can be.

To meet the sweet babies, or for more information on adoptions at the Lee County Humane Society, click HERE.

