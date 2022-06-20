Safehouse Ministries extends hours due to extreme heat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the heat expected to reach triple digits this week, Safehouse Ministries of the Chattahoochee Valley in Columbus is opening its doors for those who needs to simply cool off.

News Leader 9 talked with Executive Director Neil Richardson -and he tells us usually the home stays open until about 5 p.m., but they’re extending hours this week until 7 p.m.

“Typically the people we serve here don’t have a place to go to get out of this weather. They’re not going to be able to go into air conditioner or have water or hydration drinks,” said Richardson. “It’s not going to start declining in temperature the next four days until at least 7 or 8 o’clock. We’re going to stay here until at least 7, let people use our shade, we have a hose outside in case people need to cool off and we have cold water on every level of this building.”

Safehouse Ministries is located at 2101 Hamilton Road and opens every morning at 7 a.m.

