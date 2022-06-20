Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

The Yard Milkshake Bar opens in Auburn

The Yard Milkshake Bar is opening its first Louisiana location in Baton Rouge
(tcw-wafb)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new specialty milkshake bar made its grand opening this past weekend in Auburn.

The Yard Milkshake Bar is located in downtown Auburn with more than 21 specialty milkshakes.

This location has one specific milkshake called “Get Your Roll On” an Auburn special with orange and blue drizzle, sprinkles and pretzel sticks covered in white icing to mimic the trees getting wrapped.

The Yard Milkshake Bar originated in Gulf Shores, Alabama, making a debut on Shark Tank in 2019 and has continued to grow to 19 locations and counting.

They have everything from ice cream, popsicles, and cookie dough, and they even serve gluten-free ice cream. Store manager Jean Bradley says there are various combinations people can choose from to make a milkshake or ice cream bowl for $17.

“So, no better one to pick than, of course our Auburn signature ‘Get Your Roll On.’ ‘Get Your Roll On’ was specifically made for Auburn. It is only sold in our Auburn location. Every location has its own signature specialty. It’s just about supporting that local business.”

They plan to open more locations in the future so stay updated with us on those announcements.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis (left) as Miss Georgia...
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned
2nd victim dies after Jun. 11 drowning incidents on West Point Lake
Three people are recovering from their injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Sumter County...
3 injured in Americus crash Saturday
Fire destroys under-construction apartment building in Columbus
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen in hospital after electrocuted in severe car accident

Latest News

Kia presents Miss Georgia with 2022 Sorento
Parks and Recs holds Junior Police Academy at Opelika Police Department for first time
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Auburn Parks and Recreation to host first float-in-movie of season