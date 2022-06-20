The Yard Milkshake Bar opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new specialty milkshake bar made its grand opening this past weekend in Auburn.

The Yard Milkshake Bar is located in downtown Auburn with more than 21 specialty milkshakes.

This location has one specific milkshake called “Get Your Roll On” an Auburn special with orange and blue drizzle, sprinkles and pretzel sticks covered in white icing to mimic the trees getting wrapped.

The Yard Milkshake Bar originated in Gulf Shores, Alabama, making a debut on Shark Tank in 2019 and has continued to grow to 19 locations and counting.

They have everything from ice cream, popsicles, and cookie dough, and they even serve gluten-free ice cream. Store manager Jean Bradley says there are various combinations people can choose from to make a milkshake or ice cream bowl for $17.

“So, no better one to pick than, of course our Auburn signature ‘Get Your Roll On.’ ‘Get Your Roll On’ was specifically made for Auburn. It is only sold in our Auburn location. Every location has its own signature specialty. It’s just about supporting that local business.”

They plan to open more locations in the future so stay updated with us on those announcements.

