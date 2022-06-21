Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

14-year-old loses hand playing with fireworks, officials say

The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks...
The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks themselves after 14-year-old lost his left hand and injured his right while playing with them.
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (Gray News) – Fire officials in Seattle are encouraging the public to leave fireworks to professionals after responding to an accident Monday night.

A 14-year-old lost his left hand and injured his right while playing with fireworks, according to the South King Fire Department.

A 10-year-old with him also suffered injuries, but it’s not clear what those injuries are.

“Our hearts go out to both boys as they work through the next phase in their lives,” the fire department wrote in a post on Facebook.

The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks themselves.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
Crash cleared on I-185 SB in Harris County
After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis (left) as Miss Georgia...
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned
A man moved into a Las Vegas-area apartment without knowing someone was killed there.
Man unknowingly moves into apartment where a murder took place just months before
2nd victim dies after Jun. 11 drowning incidents on West Point Lake

Latest News

Officers waited in halls for 58 minutes at Robb Elementary School.
Uvalde mass school shooting: Officers waited in halls for 58 minutes
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Children 5 and younger receive COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday at Texas Children's Hospital.
White House COVID-19 response team to discuss vaccines for young children
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted...
Infant sleep guidelines updated for first time since 2016