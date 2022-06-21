Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas

A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - It’s a heartbreaking story out of Texas. A five-year-old boy is dead after being left in a hot car for hours.

An unbelievable tragedy unfolded in one of the driveways Monday afternoon in northeast Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed a mother getting ready for her 8-year-old daughter’s birthday party accidentally left her 5-year-old son in the car.

Distracted by party preparations, his mother wasn’t aware her son was missing from inside the house for hours, the sheriff said.

“She’s excited, trying to get things together. Um, and unfortunately this time the child didn’t make it out. And and again, with the busyness of the activities that they were preparing for, uh, just, it took a while for them to notice that that the child wasn’t in the house,” Gonzalez said.

By the time the mom began searching for her son, it was already too late.

Crime-scene tape and investigators’ cars filled the cul-de-sac where birthday balloons and well-wishers were going to be Monday night.

The sheriff said the family’s regular car was being worked on, and the current theory is that the little boy was unfamiliar with the loaner Porsche.

“We believe this is a rental vehicle. So perhaps the child wasn’t as familiar with it,” Gonzalez said. “The door did not have any kind of child safety lock, uh, enacted or anything like that. So obviously immediately they called for EMS to come out here and obviously to no avail. The child was pronounced deceased.”

According to the sheriff, the child may have been in the car for up to three hours.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
Crash cleared on I-185 SB in Harris County
After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis (left) as Miss Georgia...
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned
A man moved into a Las Vegas-area apartment without knowing someone was killed there.
Man unknowingly moves into apartment where a murder took place just months before
2nd victim dies after Jun. 11 drowning incidents on West Point Lake

Latest News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide,...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement
A teen sister is accused of killing her brother in a stabbing.
Ohio teen allegedly stabs brother to death
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Kellogg to split into 3 companies
FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
‘Everything is on fire’: Ukraine region weathers bombardment