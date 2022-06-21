AL & GA runoff elections: most contested races

Alabama & Georgia (WTVM) - It’s election day again. People have been going to the polls all day to cast their ballots in both Georgia and Alabama’s primary runoff races.

There are several seats to be determined in both states and here locally: city council, a GOP congressional candidate and more all on the line.

“Turnout has been extremely light<” Muscogee County Director of Elections, Nancy Boren, said. “We have a few precincts that have had single digit turnout. If you want to vote, today is a good day to do it.”

If you live in Muscogee County, you’ll see one local seat on your ballot: City Council District 7. Businesswomen Lakesha Ashe and Joanne Cogle trying to takeover the seat previously held by Mimi Woodson. She held the seat for 28 years and did not run for re-election.

As far as State republican options, Jeremy Hunt and Chris West are vying to unseat Congressman Sanford Bishop in District two.

Then a few options for democrats: State Representative Bee Nguyen and former State Representative Dee Dawkins-Haigler are vying for the chance to challenge incumbent Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the fall.

That’s one of four statewide runoffs — along with lieutenant governor, labor commissioner and insurance commissioner — where Democrats will be selecting nominees.

In Muscogee County, expect to see some changes from primary election day.

“Today you’ll see a much shorter ballot than in May. Only a few races on the democrat side and one on the republican side,” Boren explained. “You will be tied to the ballot you voted for in the primary. If you voted democrat, look for a democrat ballot. If you voted republican and live in district 2, you’ll see a ballot, but if you voted republican and live in District 3, you won’t see a ballot.”

As for Alabama, a few more highly contested seats.

Determining who will face Governor Kay Ivey on the Democratic side: Yolanda Flowers or Malika Sanders- Fortier.

Then for the two republican options: Alabama Secretary of State candidates Wes Allen is running against Jim Zeigler. And finally, Rep. Mo Brooks and Kate Britt are set to face off in a head-to-head match-up that will decide the state’s GOP Senate nominee.

As far as local races in Alabama-- In Lee County, Robert Ham running against Tony Langley for the District 4 County Commission seat.

Polls are open until 7, so you still have time to go out and cast your votes.

If you requested an absentee ballot in Muscogee County, you have until 7 PM to return them to the Citizen’s Service Center.

