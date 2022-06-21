Chambers County Sheriff remember deputy killed in line-of-duty car crash

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A tragic day for Chambers County as they mourn the loss of a fellow deputy who died in a car crash Monday.

The suspect was identified as Brandon Dwight Rowe, who currently has two active warrants in Randolph County for receiving stolen property. Police also found narcotics in his vehicle.

Rowe was charged with attempting to elude, where he was in possession of four counts of controlled substances. Rowe was transported to Randolph County Jail.

News Leader 9 talked with Sheriff Sid Lockhart about the deputy and the legacy he leaves behind.

Lockhart says everyone at the sheriff’s office is family, and losing a family member is the most challenging part of someone’s life.

Many people who knew Deputy J’mar Abel are feeling right now. The Chambers County Sheriff says Deputy Abel had asked to be a deputy two years ago. He says Abel was a hard-working individual who always brought smiles to faces throughout the community.

“Never did receive a complaint on him from anyone that I can remember, well thought of, did great work. It was just unfortunate that there was a chase that came out of Roanoke,” said Lockhart.

The Chambers County Deputy was killed Monday in a line-of-duty traffic crash.

The 24-year-old was assisting the Roanoke Police Department in a chase around 3:30 when Abel lost control of his patrol vehicle on County Road 278, leading to a wreck.

His vehicle was found stuck in a ditch and overturned. Authorities took Abel to the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, where he later was announced dead.

“It’s a tragic loss. It really is because he had so much potential to do great things,” expressed Mayor TJ Woods.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, the suspect was identified as Brandon Dwight Rowe, who is now booked in the Randolph County Jail.

Deputy Abel was with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office for two years, that day being his anniversary with the department.

Woods says Deputy Abel was easy to talk to and had a humble heart, making him special to everyone in the department.

“Deputy Abel was a very proactive deputy; he came out here he really wanted to make a difference.”

Sheriff Lockhart says Deputy Abel leaves behind his fiancé, who is currently seven months pregnant. He says they are working on ways to support her financially.

“It’s a sad day in Chambers County. In my 28 years, I’ve never had one to die. If we could just get everyone to keep his family and our employees in the prayers cause were like family, and it’s just a sad day,” said Lockhart.

He says they are still preparing funeral arrangements and will announce plans once they are finalized.

