Developers transforming old mobile home park to go-kart track in Opelika
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Backhoes and Excavators are busy turning an old mobile home park into a place for family entertainment in Lee County.
This six-acre tract of land is located along Highway 280, just along inside the Opelika city limits.
The developer is starting with a go-kart track, ax throwing, and a birthday are with inflatables for kids.
He plans to add other family fun attractions, including a putt-putt golf area, in the next year or so.
News Leader 9 is told the Go-Kart area should be up and running by mid-August.
