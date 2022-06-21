Families of missing Alabama veterans in Ukraine speak out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Russian blogger posted a disturbing photo of two Alabama men on the Russian social media site “Telegram.” It appears to show Alexander Drueke and Andy Win in the back of a Russian military truck with their hands tied behind their backs.

In one YouTube video, Drueke said he had been beaten by the Russians. However, on Russian sites, Win reportedly said it is Ukraine, but Russia that is committing atrocities.

Win and Drueke’s families are forced to watch the ordeal unfold. All the while praying both men will be released unharmed.

Our Dee Armstrong spoke with Drueke’s aunt Didi Gayle.

The full interview is below:

