Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen missing nearly 4 weeks

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Akeelah Hill was last seen May 26, 2022 in Hamilton, Georgia.

Hill is approximately 200 pounds and is 5′8. His clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information on Hill’s whereabouts, contact the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office at 706-628-4211.

