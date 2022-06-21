Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen missing nearly 4 weeks

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Akeelah Hill was last seen May 26, 2022 in Hamilton, Georgia.

Hill is approximately 200 pounds and is 5′8. His clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information on Hill’s whereabouts, contact the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office at 706-628-4211.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.