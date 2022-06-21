Hot Week with Weekend Relief

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The hot weather trend continues now that we have ~officially~ entered summer. Another cool and comfortable night tonight, but triple digits in store tomorrow through Friday. Tomorrow’s forecasted high of 103 comes within a stone’s throw of the record high of 104, so we definitely want to remember heat safety this week! Dry conditions make our fire threat high as well, so be careful not to burn anything outdoors, especially Thursday as we could have gusty winds added to the mix. As we head into the end of the work week humidity returns and rain chances go up. The weekend will be wetter than what we’ve seen this past week, but still won’t be a washout. The rainfall and added clouds will bring high temperatures down, but the extra moisture will still have us feeling warmer than the air temperature out there - no escaping it this summer! The next week looks to bring temperatures a bit closer to the average, and even more rainfall, but we will keep you updated as the details pan out.

