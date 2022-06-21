Business Break
LaGrange man accused of raping juvenile in Fla. at knifepoint

Branden Green is accused of raping juvenile in Florida at knifepoint.
Branden Green is accused of raping juvenile in Florida at knifepoint.(Source: Bay County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is behind bars in Florida on charges of sexual battery while using a weapon and possession of MDMA.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Branden Green Sunday after two juvenile females told authorities one of them had been forcibly raped at a nearby home.

During an initial investigation, the girls identified Green as the suspect, according to sheriff’s office officials. The suspect reportedly drove by the deputy and the victim on a golf cart at the same time. He was detained while investigators responded to the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to meet with a sexual assault nurse examiner where deputies say physical evidence of a sexual assault was found. The victim told authorities Green held a knife on her and forced her to participate in various sex acts with him against her will.

A search warrant was obtained at the residence where Green was staying; deputies say they found several key pieces of evidence that confirmed the victim’s statement in addition to an undisclosed amount of ecstasy.

Green is being held in the Bay County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

