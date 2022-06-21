Business Break
New culinary center for hospitality students to open in Auburn

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new culinary experience is coming to Auburn University, where community and campus meet.

The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center will open in August.

Under construction at the corner of Thach Avenue and South College Street, The Rane Center will be the new home to the Auburn Hospitality Management Program.

This six-story, $110 million center will feature state-of-the-art facilities for Auburn Hospitality students to gain hands-on experience before entering the industry as professionals.

The Rane Center will feature a teaching hotel and upscale restaurant serving lunch and tasting for dinner.

“The majority of our reservations are local or regional. And it’s basically people in the community that have been waiting for so many years for this to open, that are booking a little stay-cation. Check in on Friday, have dinner in the restaurant or in the food hall. Enjoy a Saturday, go to the spa, go to the pool on the rooftop. Have brunch on Sunday and check out and drive home. It’s a whole new way to experience Auburn,” said the CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners.

The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science is named in honor of the parents of lead donor and Auburn Board of Trustee member Jimmy Rane.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

