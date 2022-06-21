Official start of summer brings the extreme heat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We said hello to summer officially at 5:14 AM ET today and Mother Nature agrees! Temperatures soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s through the rest of the workweek. At least it won’t be as humid as last week.

For Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and clouds. The heat builds thanks to a growing ridge of high pressure centered over the Mississippi Valley. Highs generally reach between 95 and 100°. We start off mostly in the lower 70s Wednesday before we roast in full sunshine! We’re expecting daytime temperatures to max out at 100° or more which means temperatures will take longer to cool at night. Our forecast for Columbus Wednesday is 103°, which is near the record high of 104° for June 22. Little change is expected Thursday and Friday with highs near the century mark and mainly dry conditions. Humidity starts to creep up more Friday and especially over the weekend. That could spell a couple isolated storms late in the workweek with a few more storms around perhaps for the weekend. Rain coverage is at 30% for now Saturday and Sunday. While our highs will likely be in the mid to upper 90s, it may actually feel hotter than the next couple days due to more humidity. Temperatures return closer to average (low to maybe mid 90s) for the start of the next workweek thanks to a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Try to stay cool and drink plenty of water!

