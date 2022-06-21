Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Officials: Plane fire at Miami airport, 3 minor injuries

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor...
The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, a Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A passenger plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when its landing gear collapsed, though no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

The fire was caused by the collapse of landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said in an email to The Associated Press.

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, he added.

Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal.

TV news images showed the plane appeared to have come to rest in grass beside the runway and it and a large area around it were apparently doused with firefighters’ chemicals. At least three firefighting vehicles were positioned nearby.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
Crash cleared on I-185 SB in Harris County
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis (left) as Miss Georgia...
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase

Latest News

FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975
New culinary center for hospitality students to open in Auburn
New culinary center for hospitality students to open in Auburn
LaGrange man accused of raping juvenile at knifepoint in Fla.
LaGrange man accused of raping juvenile at knifepoint in Fla.
AL & GA runoff elections: most contested races
AL & GA runoff elections: most contested races