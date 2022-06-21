Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are searching for a suspect in a gas station robbery.
According to authorities, the incident happened at the Marathon Gas Station on Hwy 280 on June 20.
If you have any information, contact Investigator Cook at 334-448-2840 or Lieutenant Leslie at 332-448-2837.
Any information given can remain anonymous.
