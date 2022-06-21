Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are searching for a suspect in a gas station robbery.

According to authorities, the incident happened at the Marathon Gas Station on Hwy 280 on June 20.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Cook at 334-448-2840 or Lieutenant Leslie at 332-448-2837.

Any information given can remain anonymous.

