Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City(Source: PCPD)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are searching for a suspect in a gas station robbery.

According to authorities, the incident happened at the Marathon Gas Station on Hwy 280 on June 20.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Cook at 334-448-2840 or Lieutenant Leslie at 332-448-2837.

Any information given can remain anonymous.

