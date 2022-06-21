Business Break
Suspects sought in LaGrange home invasion

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for suspects in connection to a home invasion.

Authorities say the incident happened late Saturday night. Just before 11:30 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Lakeview Way.

The victim told police that at least one unknown person forced their way into his home through a rear window and stole assorted jewelry. According to police, the suspects were observed on video leaving in what appeared to be a silver or gray Nissan Pathfinder.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

