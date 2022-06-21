Triple digit temperatures spell near record heat mid to late week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday is the first official day of summer and it marks the start of another big heat wave in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The Storm Team 9 Alert Center is calling for temperatures to max out between 95 and 100 degrees Tuesday; most should fall just short of the century mark at least for now.

Forecast highs at 95-100° Tuesday (Source: (WTVM Weather))

It doesn’t stop there though! Our hottest days are expected Wednesday and even Thursday with the forecast suggesting highs to exceed 100 degrees Wednesday, Thursday and maybe Friday. We should come close to the daily record highs in the Fountain City, which have stood since the Dust Bowl.

Near record heat by Wednesday (Source: (WTVM Weather))

Keep in mind, the hottest temperature on record in Columbus is 106 degrees; it last occurred on June 30, 2012. Coincidentally, if this week’s forecast verifies, the last time we had a string of triple digit heat like this was during that same time: June 29 through July 1, 2012.

All Time Hottest Temperature in Columbus is 106° (Source: (WTVM Weather))

If there’s any good news, it’s that the heat index, or feels like temperature, won’t be much different than the actual air temperature. In other words, the humidity won’t be as high as last week. Feels like temperatures should be around 100, no more than 105 through Friday. Humidity starts to go up by the end of the workweek.

Feels like temperatures near 100° Wednesday, perhaps a little closer to 105° by Friday. (Source: (WTVM Weather))

What’s causing all the heat? A big dome of high pressure situated above our heads in the atmosphere. For those underneath it like us, it leads to an almost cloudless sky at times as any storm systems are forced up and around the high pressure. On the ground, the air sinks and really heats up. The high pressure will be strongest Wednesday and Thursday leading to our greatest potential of triple digit heat!

A high pressure above the ground is producing high heat (Source: (WTVM Weather))

