VIDEO: LaGrange police seek to identify suspects in May shootout

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police have released new video of a shootout they believe is connected to damage at a local convenience store last month.

On May 11, authorities responded to AK Food Mart on Whitesville Road in regard to shot fired into the business. Officers say they found shell casings in a nearby parking lot which led them to obtain footage from the Phoenix Landing apartment complex.

According to police, a male in a white shirt is walked out of the apartment complex into the parking lot of Neighborhood Grocery - both on Whitesville Road. Police say the vehicle then stopped on Handley Street before the driver got out of the vehicle and appeared to talk with the person in the white shirt.

The two reportedly started shooting at each other. Surveillance footage shows the male in the white shirt running behind Neighborhood Grocery while the person in the vehicle drove away down Handley Street where police say more shell casings were found.

Anyone who can identify the individuals in this incident is asked to contact Detective Sweatt with the LaGrange Police Department or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

