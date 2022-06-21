Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WTVM Elections: Primary Runoff Results

North Central Florida candidates qualify to run for office in 2022
North Central Florida candidates qualify to run for office in 2022(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson and Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday marks Election Day for the Primary Runoffs. WTVM will have your latest results tonight.

[CLICK OR TAP HERE FOR ALL RESULTS FOR STATEWIDE ELECTIONS.]

A few of the races we are watching closely include:

  • Columbus City Council, District 7
    • Joanne Cogle
    • Laketha Ashe
  • U.S. House District 2 (R)
    • Jeremy Hunt
    • Chris West
  • AL U.S. Senate (R)
    • Katie Britt
    • Mo Brooks

The U.S House 2nd District is Georgia’s only toss-up seat congressional seat. Hunt and West - the winner being based on tonight’s results - are looking for a chance of beating 15-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop in the general election.

In Alabama, Katie Britt and Mo Brooks are seeking to succeed the retiring Republican Senator Richard Shelby.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
Crash cleared on I-185 SB in Harris County
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis (left) as Miss Georgia...
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase

Latest News

Families of missing Alabama veterans in Ukraine speak out
Families of missing Alabama veterans in Ukraine speak out
Families of missing Alabama veterans in Ukraine speak out
Families of missing Alabama veterans in Ukraine speak out
Chambers County Sheriff, Mayor remembers deputy killed in line-of-duty car crash
Chambers County Sheriff, Mayor remembers deputy killed in line-of-duty car crash
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants