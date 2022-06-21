WTVM Elections: Primary Runoff Results

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday marks Election Day for the Primary Runoffs. WTVM will have your latest results tonight.

A few of the races we are watching closely include:

Columbus City Council, District 7 Joanne Cogle Laketha Ashe

U.S. House District 2 (R) Jeremy Hunt Chris West

AL U.S. Senate (R) Katie Britt Mo Brooks



The U.S House 2nd District is Georgia’s only toss-up seat congressional seat. Hunt and West - the winner being based on tonight’s results - are looking for a chance of beating 15-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop in the general election.

In Alabama, Katie Britt and Mo Brooks are seeking to succeed the retiring Republican Senator Richard Shelby.

