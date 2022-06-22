Business Break
Armed wig-wearing couple accused of robbing Circle K stations in Arizona

49-year-old Brandie Walker, left, and 48-year-old Johnathan Roy, right, were booked into jail on three counts of armed robbery.(Mesa Police Department)
By David Baker and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A boyfriend and girlfriend who wore wigs during a string of armed robberies at various Circle K gas stations are now in custody.

Police say 49-year-old Brandie Walker and her boyfriend, 48-year-old Johnathan Roy, were arrested last Friday.

The first robbery happened at a convenience store at Broadway and Dobson roads on May 14 around 9 p.m. Police said Walker wore a black wig when she demanded money and threatened the clerk with a gun.

After giving the cash to her, the victim jumped over the counter and wrestled the gun away from Walker, investigators said. She ran off with the money leaving the employee with the gun.

Five days later, around 4:45 a.m., police say Roy wore a gray wig and was armed with a handgun when he went inside a Circle K at Greenfield and Baseline roads, demanding money.

The third and final armed robbery happened on June 12 just after 1 a.m. at a Circle K near Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue, where Walker wore a brown wig and had a handgun.

Instead of running off, police believe she got into a car driven by Roy. Surveillance video led officers to retrieve the license plate.

Last Friday, a police task force found the car at a hotel near Country Club Drive and Hampton Avenue not far from the last armed robbery location.

Officers searched the car and the room and they said they found “evidence of the crime,” including a black BB gun and a black wig.

Walker and Roy were booked into jail on three counts of armed robbery.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

