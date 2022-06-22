Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn City Council swears in new member

Auburn City Council to appoint Ward 4 councilman replacement
Auburn City Council to appoint Ward 4 councilman replacement(Source: Office of the City Manager)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The city’s newest council member was sworn in today to fill the unexpired term of Ward 4 Councilman Brett Smith.

Jennifer Stevens was chosen by a vote of five to three.

She is active in the community and has lived in Ward 4 for nearly 30 years.

Stevens will serve the last four months of Smith’s unexpired term.

Smith resigned from his position earlier this year after accepting a job at a law firm in Florida.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to give a voice to the citizens of Ward 4 concerns they may have. I hope I could be a voice to the city council and help improve our ward and make us the best ward in the city of Auburn,” said Stevens.

Stevens says she has no desire to seek the position permanently.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Central Florida candidates qualify to run for office in 2022
WTVM Elections: Primary Runoff Results are in
Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen missing for nearly 4 weeks
Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen missing nearly 4 weeks
Developers transforming old mobile home park to go-kart track in Opelika
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Branden Green is accused of raping juvenile in Florida at knifepoint.
LaGrange man accused of raping juvenile at knifepoint in Fla.

Latest News

New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race
Election 2022: Britt beats Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff
North Central Florida candidates qualify to run for office in 2022
WTVM Elections: Primary Runoff Results are in