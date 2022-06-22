Auburn City Council swears in new member

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The city’s newest council member was sworn in today to fill the unexpired term of Ward 4 Councilman Brett Smith.

Jennifer Stevens was chosen by a vote of five to three.

She is active in the community and has lived in Ward 4 for nearly 30 years.

Stevens will serve the last four months of Smith’s unexpired term.

Smith resigned from his position earlier this year after accepting a job at a law firm in Florida.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to give a voice to the citizens of Ward 4 concerns they may have. I hope I could be a voice to the city council and help improve our ward and make us the best ward in the city of Auburn,” said Stevens.

Stevens says she has no desire to seek the position permanently.

