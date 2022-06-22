Columbus Fire Department introduces new arson canine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire introduced its newest team member, Carter, as an arson canine.

Carter, a labrador retriever, was trained in New Hampshire with his custodian, a Columbus fire investigator.

Labs are a uniquely qualified breed. They have an unmatched ability to discover scents at a fire scene.

When an arson dog, like Carter, smells gasoline or evidence at a fire scene, they sit and point with their noses.

“When we do a fire investigation, we have this asset. Carter can go out and detect certain accelerants,” explained Fire Chief John Shull.

Carter will continue to train, live and work with his handler.

All arson canines are trained and reinforced using a food-reward method.

In addition, State Farm sponsored Carter’s training

