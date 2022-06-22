Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Groundbreaking ceremony held for 683-acre Macon County industrial park

The project could bring about 2,000 jobs to the area when completed
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the first phase of the Regional East Alabama...
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the first phase of the Regional East Alabama Logistics (REAL) Park, to be located in Macon County.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the first phase of the Regional East Alabama Logistics (REAL) Park, to be located in Macon County.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said the project is expected to bring $386 million in new economic capital investment, along with more than 1,000 new direct jobs and 863 indirect jobs. Construction for the first 169,000-square foot building is set to begin within the next couple of days. The project will ultimately result in a 13-building, 5M-square foot logistics park.

R.E.A.L Park renderings
R.E.A.L Park renderings(MCEDA)

R.E.A.L Park was developed from a partnership between the Macon County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA), landowners and Farpoint Development. It will encompass 683 acres at the site of Beck’s Turf Farm, located off Exit 42 on Interstate 85.

When the park’s construction is completed, it will house the only Class A warehouse/manufacturing building available for lease within a 40-mile radius, according to MADE in Alabama.

Farpoint development is already actively marketing the building to potential company tenants.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Central Florida candidates qualify to run for office in 2022
WTVM Elections: Primary Runoff Results are in
Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen missing for nearly 4 weeks
Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen missing nearly 4 weeks
Developers transforming old mobile home park to go-kart track in Opelika
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Branden Green is accused of raping juvenile in Florida at knifepoint.
LaGrange man accused of raping juvenile at knifepoint in Fla.

Latest News

With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Deputies say 68-year-old Manuel Lee Ridgeway was last seen on June 17.
Troup County authorities searching for missing elderly man
Water service disruptions expected for some customers in Cusseta