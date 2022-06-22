Heat Sticks Around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going to feel the heat once again in the Valley today. We are expecting to reach 101 as our high today with clear and sunny skies in place for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Thursday is going to be hot as well with the high in the triple digits once again; however, rain coverage will be increasing as we begin to close the work week. Partly cloudy skies are forecasted from Thursday into the weekend which is going to help that chance of rain prevail into Saturday. We are not going to be singing “rain rain go away” either as the showers are going to help bring the forecasted highs back into the mid 90s! Rain chance staying low as we look ahead into next week, with temperatures staying a LITTLE cooler than we saw last week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.