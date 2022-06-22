Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Inflation causing delays in home building

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The economic downturn is impacting what you pay for many things, including how homes are built.

Rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor are rippling across the home building industry.

Construction delays are expected, prompting many builders to pump the brakes on the number of new homes they put up for sale.

As building a new home gets more expensive, some of those costs are passed to buyers.

“What we do is we are increase our communication with our homebuyers we let them know that there is a gonna be some cost increases throughout the projects and so we increase communication so that our home buyers are not surprised by any of the rising price of materials.”

The constraints on homebuilders are unwelcome news for homebuyers already facing historically low levels of resale homes on the market and second prices.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Crash cleared on I-185 SB in Harris County
After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned Kelsey Hollis (left) as Miss Georgia...
Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase

Latest News

Diesel prices impact on Alabama farmers, food cost
people standing in interview clothing
Columbus Career Center to hold job fair this Friday
U.S. sees biggest increase in interest rates by Federal Reserve in nearly 30 years
The retailers will soon occupy subdivided portions of the building previously home to Toys ‘R’...
Burlington, Conn’s HomePlus coming to Columbus Park Crossing