Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Park Elementary School suffers the loss of a long-time staff member.

On June 11, an 11-year employee for the Harris County School District, Lutrellia Clayton, passed away.

Park Elementary School Principal Allyson Douthit expressed,

For those who called or visited, Mrs. Clayton was the welcoming presence at the front desk lobby. She assisted all with kindness and devotion to our school. Her caring and nurturing demeanor was often experienced by our students with sincere greetings and inquiries about their day.

Clayton was the elementary school’s visitor liaison.

Douthit added, “She loved Park and Park loved her. We will long remember the way Mrs. Clayton made others feel with her service as a paraprofessional for 11 years and the ripple effect she made as a dear colleague and educator. Our prayers are with her family.”

Clay leaves behind her husband, Reverend Roger Clayton and two daughters, Trellis and Sarah.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.