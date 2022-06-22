Business Break
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away

Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
(Source: Harris County School District)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Park Elementary School suffers the loss of a long-time staff member.

On June 11, an 11-year employee for the Harris County School District, Lutrellia Clayton, passed away.

Park Elementary School Principal Allyson Douthit expressed,

Clayton was the elementary school’s visitor liaison.

Douthit added, “She loved Park and Park loved her. We will long remember the way Mrs. Clayton made others feel with her service as a paraprofessional for 11 years and the ripple effect she made as a dear colleague and educator. Our prayers are with her family.”

Clay leaves behind her husband, Reverend Roger Clayton and two daughters, Trellis and Sarah.

