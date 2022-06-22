Muscogee Co. School District reminds parents apply for free, reduced meal form if student qualifies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The USDA Meal Waivers that allowed all students to eat for free during the pandemic has not been extended into the new school year.
Parents who have students attending any of the 12 non-Community Eligibility Provision schools in the 2022-2023 year will need to complete a free and reduced price meal application if a parent believes their student qualifies.
Applications will be available July 1 on the Muscogee County School District website under the school nutrition tab. Paper applications will also be available at the Public Education Center - located at 2960 Macon Road in Columbus.
The 12 non-CEP schools include:
- Aaron Cohn Middle School
- Blackmon Road Middle School
- Britt David Magnet Academy
- Clubview Elementary School
- Columbus High School
- Double Churches Elementary School
- Eagle Ridge Academy
- Mathews Elementary School
- North Columbus Elementary School
- Northside High School
- Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts
- Veterans Memorial Middle School
For more information, call the School Nutrition Office at 706-748-2389.
