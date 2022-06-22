New Goodwill location to open this fall in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new Goodwill location is popping up in Eufaula this fall.

The Goodwill location made its ground-breaking celebration by opening up a 12,500-square-foot facility with retail space and a drive-thru drop-off donor door where residents can donate gently used items without leaving them in their cars.

The new location will employ 18 to 20 people once opened.

Goodwill provides employment training, computer access, educational assistance and workshops.

President CEO of Goodwill Southern Rivers Jack Warden says all the money raised stays inside the local communities where the money is used for free job training, resume building and career coaching services.

“And that is to change people’s lives with the power of work, by us being here, it starts out by getting us the opportunity to partner with local communities to take donations to raise money, and all that money that we raise goes towards our job training and job placement,” explained Warden.

The new Goodwill location is expected to open on September 13.

