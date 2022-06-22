Business Break
Phenix City Schools to host ‘goodbye party’ for superintendent

Randy Wilkes
Randy Wilkes(Source: Phenix City Schools)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools is throwing a party to honor an important person in the school district for his service and accomplishments.

Phenix City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes announced in June that he’s stepping down to take on a role in as first-ever superintendent for the newly formed Orange Beach City Schools in Baldwin County.

Wilkes has led the district for the past eight years.

The party is set to take place on Saturday, June 25, at 1 p.m. at the PCS Professional Development Center - located at 1701 16th Avenue N in Phenix City.

Phenix City Schools office personnel, principals, teachers and the community will be in attendance.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

