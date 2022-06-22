Business Break
Police investigating shooting on Brown Street in LaGrange

(KSWO_)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in LaGrange.

According to LaGrange police, on June 21, at approximately 2:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of Brown Street regarding shots fired.

Authorities spoke with the victims, sister and bother, who say they were in their car when someone began shooting in the vehicle.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

If you have any information about this case, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

