Police searching for missing 15-year-old, last seen on Edgewood Avenue in LaGrange

Zyariah Brewer
Zyariah Brewer(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Zyariah Brewer was last seen on June 20 at 10 p.m. on Edgewood Avenue.

The teen is 5′6, approximately 140 lbs. with long black, curly hair.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

