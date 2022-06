PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A sinkhole has caused a road closure in Phenix City.

The closure is on 17th Street at Ingersol Court. Due to the sinkhole, the roadway will be closed until further notice.

Sinkhole causes road closure on 17th Street in Phenix City (Source: City of Phenix City)

For more information, contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760.

