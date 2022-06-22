Troup County authorities searching for missing elderly man
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man.
Deputies say 68-year-old Manuel Lee Ridgeway was last seen on June 17 walking in the area of Hamilton Road and Vulcan Materials Road. Ridgway may have been wearing brown pants and a black shirt, according to authorities.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 706-883-1616.
