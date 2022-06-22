Troup County authorities searching for missing elderly man

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man.

Deputies say 68-year-old Manuel Lee Ridgeway was last seen on June 17 walking in the area of Hamilton Road and Vulcan Materials Road. Ridgway may have been wearing brown pants and a black shirt, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 706-883-1616.

