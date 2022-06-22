Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

United Way of Chattahoochee Valley and Synovus teams up in outreach project

(10/11 NOW)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This morning, United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley and Synovus Bank teamed up for a community outreach project.

During this three-day event, Synovus will work with Home for Good, a strategy of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, to provide updates to one of their rental properties.

This property currently houses a client of Home for Good.

“Well, it’s the partnership with United Way and Synovus and the ability for us to allow them to give back in this type of setting. And working with Home For Good - it just does a lot of good things in the community. Home For Good is the lead agency in the community for the continuum of care in our region. And they manage the HMIS Database - which is incredibly important to bringing millions of dollars back into this community,” said Ben Moser, president and CEO of United Way Chattahoochee Valley.

“Today, we’re gonna be renovating this house- upgrading the house. We’re gonna be painting and ripping up carpet putting down new carpet. Just to make it a more liveable space for the person that’s gonna be occupying this location,” added Director of Private Wealth Jason Connally.

Synovus, a longtime United Way advocate, shows its commitment to the Chattahoochee Valley through its community outreach program, “Here Matters.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Central Florida candidates qualify to run for office in 2022
WTVM Elections: Primary Runoff Results are in
Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen missing for nearly 4 weeks
Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen missing nearly 4 weeks
Developers transforming old mobile home park to go-kart track in Opelika
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Police searching for suspect in gas station robbery on Hwy 280 in Phenix City
Branden Green is accused of raping juvenile in Florida at knifepoint.
LaGrange man accused of raping juvenile at knifepoint in Fla.

Latest News

New Goodwill location to open this fall in Eufaula
Sinkhole causes road closure on 17th Street in Phenix City
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Long-time employee of Park Elementary School in Harris County passes away
Fort Benning soldier helping combat local crime