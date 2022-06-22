United Way of Chattahoochee Valley and Synovus teams up in outreach project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This morning, United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley and Synovus Bank teamed up for a community outreach project.

During this three-day event, Synovus will work with Home for Good, a strategy of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, to provide updates to one of their rental properties.

This property currently houses a client of Home for Good.

“Well, it’s the partnership with United Way and Synovus and the ability for us to allow them to give back in this type of setting. And working with Home For Good - it just does a lot of good things in the community. Home For Good is the lead agency in the community for the continuum of care in our region. And they manage the HMIS Database - which is incredibly important to bringing millions of dollars back into this community,” said Ben Moser, president and CEO of United Way Chattahoochee Valley.

“Today, we’re gonna be renovating this house- upgrading the house. We’re gonna be painting and ripping up carpet putting down new carpet. Just to make it a more liveable space for the person that’s gonna be occupying this location,” added Director of Private Wealth Jason Connally.

Synovus, a longtime United Way advocate, shows its commitment to the Chattahoochee Valley through its community outreach program, “Here Matters.”

